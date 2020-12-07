Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: What will be open and closed on 8th December – Full list

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for the past 12 days.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike on December 8. Farmers, who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi, said that it will be an ‘emphatic Bharat Bandh.’ According to a PTI report, a farmer leader named Harvinder Singh Lakhwal said that farmers will occupy all toll plazas during the strike. This means transport services could be impacted and commuters may have to face problems.

However, the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) today said that the transport sector will function as usual. Issuing a joint statement with traders’ body CAIT, it said that none of the farmer leaders have sought their support on the issue and therefore transporters and traders won’t participate in the nationwide strike.

Similarly, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport or BEST buses will not be part of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and will remain operational on December 8. “Iron grills and other protective gears will be used by buses tomorrow,” an official said.

But commuters could face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the national capital have extended support to the farmers’ call. But a number of other unions said that they will continue to provide normal services.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued several alerts for commuters informing them about routes that will remain closed. The police asked them to take alternate routes to avoid discomfort. The police also asked the people of Noida to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND instead.

However, a host of other services, including banking, will be impacted. Several bank unions have decided to back the agitation, which means banking services are likely to be affected in some parts of the country. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has issued a statement asking the government to resolve the issue in the interest of the nation and farmers.

All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Officer unions All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), and Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) have also urged the government to resolve the impasse by any means.

During the Bandh, which will run from 8 in the morning till evening, mandis will remain closed in several states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Farmer leaders said that even milk and fruits supply will be affected during the day.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has decided to close all hotels, restaurants, resorts, and bars in order to extend support to the protest. However, wedding programs have been allowed and farmers assured that people attending these functions will face no issues. Ambulances and emergency services will continue to function as usual.

