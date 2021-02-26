Bharat Bandh 2021 Live Updates: Mixed response to strike call by traders’ union

Bharat Bandh 2021 Live, Bharat Bandh Today Live: CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said about 1,500 big and small organisations from all states across the country will protest against GST amendments.

Bharat Bandh Today in India Live Updates: The call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by the traders’ body CAIT to review a provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime has received a mix response from across India. The traders body said that all commercial markets across the country to remain closed today (February 26). The Bharat Bandh call by the CAIT has garnered support from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of several farmer unions. The SKM appealed to appealed to farmers to peacefully participate in a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by traders and transport unions. “We appeal to all farmers in the country to support all the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protesters peacefully and make the Bandh a success,” it said. The farmers protesting at Delhi borders for three months demanding repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws and MSP for their crops are celebrating “Yuva Kisan Diwas” today. All the stages of SKM is being operated by youth today.

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had claimed that more than 8 crore traders belonging to over 40,000 business organisations across the country, including Delhi, have supported its call and will be joining it by shutting their commercial establishments. On the other hand, other traders’ bodies that PTI spoke to said they have not extended support to the Bandh.

