Bharat Bandh 2020 Live: Nationwide strike by trade unions likely to hit banking, transport services

Protesters blocking railway tracks during Bharat Bandh in

in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI)

Bharat Bandh Strike Today Live Coverage: Banking and transport services are likely to remain affected on Wednesday in view of the 24-hour Bharat Bandh called by various trade unions against what they described as “anti-labour policies” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government. Train services were affected in West Bengal as protesters blocked rail tracks in Howrah, Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas and several other places in the state. The Bharat Bandh is being supported by trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC. However, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is not participating in the strike. The trade unions claimed that around 25 crore workers will be participating in the shutdown. Various trade unions along with a few federations had adopted a resolution in September 2019 that they will go on a countrywide strike on January 8, 2020.