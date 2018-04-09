Bharat Bandh news 2018: Centre issues advisory over social media, WhatsApp status; key things to know

Bharat Bandh on 10th April 2018: In Madhya Pradesh, where violent incidents took place during the April 2 bandh, police said they are aware of the calls being given on social media and WhatsApp groups

Bharat Bandh on 10th April 2018: Days after the April 2 Bharat Bandh, calls for another nationwide strike on Tuesday have been made on social media by some groups. The Central government has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents on April 10. It has asked states to step up security.

In Madhya Pradesh, where violent incidents took place during the April 2 bandh, police said they are aware of the calls being given on social media and WhatsApp groups. Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh Rishi Kumar Shukla has appealed to maintain peace and law-and-order.

Read Also- Follow Live Updates of Bharat Bandh today

The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2 to protest the Supreme Court verdict on SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, claimed nine lives. Maximum violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This time the MP police want to make sure that there would be no recurrence of the violence that took place on April 2.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Tomorrow’s Bharat Bandh call has allegedly been given ahead of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.

BJP has planned grand events across Uttar Pradesh and honour Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the title of “Dalit Mitra”.