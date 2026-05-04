Jadavpur Bhangar Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Akiyabul Middya IND Awaited
Ikbal Molla IND Awaited
Jayanta Gayen BJP Awaited
Kamaluddin Molla IND Awaited
Karimul Molla IND Awaited
Mafijul Ali Biswas IND Awaited
Mahabubul Islam INC Awaited
Masadul Molla IND Awaited
Md Mir Samsuddin IND Awaited
Md Momtajur Rahaman Molla IND Awaited
Md Nawsad Siddique All India Secular Front Awaited
Md Rabiul Islam Gazi IND Awaited
Mirja Hasan IND Awaited
Naosan Molla IND Awaited
Rafique Akunji SUCI(C) Awaited
Rajib Ahamed IND Awaited
Saokat Molla AITC Awaited
Sima Bhattacharyya Aam Janata Unnayan party Awaited
Sujata Ranjan BSP Awaited
Counting of votes for the Bhangar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on 29th April 2026. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

West Bengal Bhangar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of approximately 96.78% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous West Bengal Bhangar assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party candidate won from Bhangar with a margin of 26151 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous West Bengal Bhangar assembly elections?

Bhangar Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Md. Nawsad Siddique Karim Rezaul 26151
Party Name Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party All India Trinamool Congress

Bhangar West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Bhangar West Bengal Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.