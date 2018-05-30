Bhandara-Gondia by-election result 2018 LIVE: Counting begins tomorrow 

Bhandara-Gondia byelection result 2018 LIVE: The Bhandara-Gondia bypolls of Maharasta was held on May 28 and the result will be declared on May 31 (Thursday).

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole in December 2017, who left the saffron party to join the Congress. He won the last elections with 50.62 per cent votes. In this by-election, BJP has fielded former MLA Hemant Patel. While Nationalist Congress Party fielded Madhukar Kukde, after forming as alliance with Congress, RPI and Piripa. Apart from them, there were eight independent candidates as well. The total voter turnout recorded here on May 28 was 40 per cent, which is much lower than the last two Lok Sabha Polls. There are around 17.6 lakh registered voters in this constituency. The voting for Bhandara-Gondia by-poll was marred by controversy over faulty EVMs and VVPATs. Political parties demanded re-election as well, but it did not happen.