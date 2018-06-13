Bhaiyyuji Maharaj funeral today: Know about the spiritual leader, why he killed self

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj funeral today: It was a shocking moment for followers of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj on Tuesday after the spiritual guru allegedly shot himself in the forehead at his residence in Indore.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj funeral today: It was a shocking moment for followers of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj on Tuesday after the spiritual guru allegedly shot himself in the forehead at his residence in Indore. Today, the self-styled Guru will be cremated at Indore’s Suryoday Ashram, where he used to meet his followers. As per reports, his body has been brought to the Ashram and his followers are busy getting the last glimpse of their Guru. Bhaiyyuji, a former model, had a strong following cutting across party lines in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. As per his suicide note, Bhaiyyuji, whose original name was Uday Singh Deshmukh, ended his life due to depression.

Here is what you should know about Bhaiyyuji Maharaj:

1. Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s suicide note on Tuesday read, “somebody should be there to handle duties of the family, I am leaving.. too much stressed out, fed up.” The note was allegedly recovered near the scene.

2. Bhaiyyuji was yesterday admitted to Bombay hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries.

3. According to Indore Police, a probe has been initiated into the matter. Police have visited his residence and trying to ascertain the details pertaining to the incident.

4. Last year, the self-proclaimed spiritual guru courted controversy on his wedding day after a woman, who claimed to be an actress, accused him of “cheating” on her and termed him a “trickster”.

5. Bhaiyyuji was born in 1968 in a family of agriculturists at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was a follower of the lord Dattatreya and also called a “Yuva Rashtra Sant”.

6. In 2011, Bhaiyyuji acted as a mediator between social activist Anna Hazare, who was agitating for Lokpal Bill, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Bhayyuji and Anna have shared the dais at several programmes.

7. Bhayyu Maharaj was one of the five ‘saints’ to whom the Shivraj Singh government of Madhya Pradesh had granted Minister of State (MoS) rank in April. However, he had refused to accept it, saying “a post holds no importance for a saint”.

8. Well-known personalities like Narendra Modi, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Pratibha Patil, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have visited Bhaiyyuji’s ashram in Indore.

9. Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s popularity was evident from the fact that when he was injured in a road accident in 2016, among those who came to meet him were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and then Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

10. Bhaiyyu Maharaj married Dr Ayushi Sharma, a native of Shivpuri, in Indore last year, a year after announcing his intention to take ‘sanyas’ from public life. His first wife Madhavi died in 2015.