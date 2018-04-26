Bhaichung Bhutia to float his own political outfit in Sikkim

Bhaichung Bhutia is set to float his own political party. (Source: PTI)

Footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia who had quit Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier this year, is set to float his own political outfit in Sikkim. The former Team India football captain took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and said that he will make the announcement at Delhi’s Press Club on Thursday. The 41-year-old leader also asked people to join him for the formal launch.

“I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It’s an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi,” Bhutia said in his tweet.

Bhutia, who had unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha election from Darjeeling constituency, had resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and had made it clear that he will not associate with any other party. “As of today, I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India,” the former Indian international striker had tweeted on Feb 26, this year.

There were also reports suggesting that Bhutia may join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, with the announcement of a new political party, the former footballer has cleared the air.

Bhutia was the highest scorer for the Indian football team before the current captain Sunil Chhetri broke his record. Bhaichung Bhutia retired from football in 2011 with an exhibition match against German club Bayern Munich. The ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ decided to play ball in politics, thereafter and had joined TMC in 2013.