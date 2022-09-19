‘Bhagwant Singh Mann deplaned from Lufthansa for being drunk,’ claims Sukhbir Singh Badal; AAP rubbishes charge

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, citing media reports, on Monday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was deplaned from the Lufthansa Airlines for being in an inebriated state. Taking to Twitter, Badal cited a media report to claim that Mann “was not in his senses” after drinking excessively and was leaning on his wife and security personnel.

The flight was delayed by over four hours, Badal alleged, adding that the flight authorities turned down the request by Mann’s aides and didn’t allow him to board the plane, citing security concerns.

Quoting an unnamed passenger from a media report, Badal claimed that Mann, who was in an inebriated state, was not fit to walk properly. Publishing excerpts from the report, Badal tweeted, “Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe..”

In another tweet, Badal, asking for Kejriwal’s reaction, wrote, “Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart. (sic)”

Reacting to Badal’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi.”

In 2019, then Sangrur MP Mann, who had been cornered by his critics over his drinking problem, said in the presence of Kejriwal on stage that he has quit drinking alcohol.