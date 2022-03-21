Bhagwant Mann’s new cabinet: Seven of 11 Punjab ministers face criminal cases, nine of them are crorepatis

The report reveals that nine of the 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are crorepatis with the average assets of these ministers standing at Rs 2.87 crore.

Seven out of the 11 newly appointed ministers in the Punjab government, led by Aam Aadmi Party, have declared criminal cases against them while four of them are facing serious criminal cases, according to a report by the Punjab Election Watch (PEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Bram Shanker (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur constituency with assets worth Rs 8.56 crore while the minister with the lowest declared assets is Lal Chand from Bhoa (SC) community with assets worth Rs 6.19 lakh.

A March 14 report by the ADR and PEW revealed that half of all winning candidates in the recently-concluded Punjab assembly elections have criminal cases against them. Of the 117 successful candidates, 58 (50%) had criminal cases against them. In the last Punjab assembly election, held in 2017, this figure stood at 16 (14%).

As such, 23 of the AAP’s winners have cases for serious crimes against them, compared to two from the Congress and two from the SAD.

AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who won from Ajnala in Amritsar, has charges under IPC Section 302 (murder) pending against him, among others. Similarly, the AAP’s Daljit Singh Grewal, who won from Ludhiana East, has, among others, charges under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder) pending, as does Sheetal Angural, the AAP’s winning candidate from Jalandhar West.