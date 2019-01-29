Bhagwant Mann to take charge as AAP’s Punjab chief again

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 10:57 PM

The occasions will happen in presence of Delhi deputy chief minister and party's in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia, he said.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP Punjab chief again, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Bikram Singh MajithiaMann resigned after Kejriwal’s apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders. (IE)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann will take charge as chief of its Punjab unit on Wednesday, a party spokesman said. The occasions will happen in presence of Delhi deputy chief minister and party’s in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia, he said. Last Friday, Punjab unit of the AAP unanimously rejected the Mann’s resignation as state party chief, which he tendered last year following party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to former Akali Dal minister.

Also read| Day after slamming Manohar Parrikar on Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi meets Goa CM

Mann resigned after Kejriwal’s apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders. In his apology, Kejriwal had said he learnt that his allegations against Majithia were unfounded.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bhagwant Mann to take charge as AAP’s Punjab chief again
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition