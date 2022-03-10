Bhagwant Mann Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Dhuri Election Results 2022 – Bhagwant Mann of AAP vs Dalvir Singh Goldy of Congress

Live

Bhagwant Mann Election Results 2022, Dhuri Election Result 2022 Live News: Exit polls have predicted a major setback for the ruling Congress with Aam Aadmi Party set to wrest power in the state.

Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022, Dhuri Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022 Live: Dhuri Assembly seat, which comes under the Sangrur district of Punjab, has been hogging the limelight since Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann from here. The counting of votes in the Assembly seat will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

The comedian-turned-politician faces challenges from Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, BJP’s Randeep Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prakash Chandra Garg.

While Goldy has a considerable support base in the area because of his work as a student leader, Mann’s graph has gone up after he was declared as the CM candidate by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Goldy ran a poll campaign in the Assembly constituency where he claimed that he belonged to Dhuri whereas the AAP and SAD were “outsiders”. He also alleged that Mann was never seen in the region except during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019.

Mann, on the other hand, challenged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest against him from Dhuri. Mann told the media in Amritsar that perhaps Channi did not know that his Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat is a reserve.

In the 2017 Punjab elections, Goldy of Congress defeated Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon of AAP by a margin of 2,811 votes. In 2012, Arvind Khanna of Congress emerged victorious beating Gobind Singh of SAD by a margin of 12,473 votes.

Exit polls have predicted a major setback for the ruling Congress with Aam Aadmi Party set to wrest power in the state. All the exit polls have projected a landslide victory for the AAP.

Experts believe that if exit polls hold true on March 10, the loss for the Congress will be attributed to the infighting in its state unit and the alleged inactiveness of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for 4.5 years.

