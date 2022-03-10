Bhagwant Mann Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Dhuri Election Results 2022 — AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann on brink of victory, leads Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy

Live

Bhagwant Mann Election Results 2022, Dhuri Election Result 2022 Live News: Exit polls have predicted a major setback for the ruling Congress with Aam Aadmi Party set to wrest power in the state.

Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022, Dhuri Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022 Live: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann has built a sizeable lead in Dhuri, having bagged 82,023 votes, according to the latest Election Commission of India data.

Dhuri Assembly, which comes under Sangrur district, has been hogging the limelight since AAP fielded Mann.

The comedian-turned-politician is head-and-shoulders ahead of Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, who has bagged 24,306 votes so far. The BJP’s Randeep Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prakash Chandra Garg are also in the fray.

While Goldy has a considerable support base in the area because of his work as a student leader, Mann’s graph has gone up after he was declared as the CM candidate by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Goldy ran a poll campaign in the Assembly constituency where he claimed that he belonged to Dhuri whereas the AAP and SAD were “outsiders”. He also alleged that Mann was never seen in the region except during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019.

Mann, on the other hand, challenged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest against him from Dhuri. Mann told the media in Amritsar that perhaps Channi did not know that his Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat is a reserve.

In 2017, Goldy had defeated AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by 2,811 votes. In 2012, Arvind Khanna of Congress beat SAD’s Gobind Singh by 12,473 votes.

Exit polls have predicted a major setback for the Congress with AAP set to wrest power in the state. All exit polls have projected a landslide victory for AAP.

Experts believe that if exit polls hold true on March 10, the loss for the Congress will be attributed to the infighting in its state unit and the alleged inactiveness of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for 4.5 years.

