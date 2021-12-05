  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhagwant Mann claims BJP leader offered him money, Cabinet seat to join party; says ‘no money can buy me’

December 05, 2021

Rubbishing the allegations levelled by Mann, the BJP dared the AAP leader to reveal the name of the leader who offered him money and position. 

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader offered him money and a place in the Union Cabinet to join the saffron party ahead of the state assembly polls next year. Hitting out at the BJP for the “horse-trading”, the Sangrur MP said he could not be bought with money or anything else.

Without naming anyone, Mann claimed the senior BJP leader contacted him four days ago and asked him, “Mann sahab, what would you take to join the BJP?” He alleged that he was also asked if “you need money”.

Mann said the BJP leader suggested that since he was the only AAP MP, anti-defection law doesn’t apply to him, and that he would be made a cabinet minister in the union government. The leader also asked him which portfolio would he prefer, Mann claimed.

When asked to name the BJP leader, he said he would disclose it when the time comes.

BJP’s Punjab General Secretary Subhash Sharma said it was Mann’s attempt to stay relevant and be in the limelight. “I challenge Mr Mann to reveal the name of the BJP leader so that the truth is out in front of the people but he won’t do so, because it’s AAP’s nature to make false allegations and then hide. Arvind Kejriwal did the same, he would apologise after defamation cases were filed against him,” he was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP has no base in Punjab. BJP leaders were not allowed to enter villages and faced anger from farmers over the farm laws that were repealed by the government last week.

Assembly elections
