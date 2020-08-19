Bhagat Singh Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File image)

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as Goa Governor here on Wednesday, an official said. Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta administered the oath of office to Koshari, who is Governor of Maharashtra and assumed the additional charge as Goa Governor after Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

Koshyari read out his oath in Konkani. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Digambar Kamat were among those present on the occasion.