Bhagat Singh Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as Goa Governor here on Wednesday, an official said. Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta administered the oath of office to Koshari, who is Governor of Maharashtra and assumed the additional charge as Goa Governor after Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.
