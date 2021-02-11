Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied state plane to fly to Uttarakhand: Maharashtra Governor’s office

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (PTI)

The Maharashtra Governor’s office today said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari did not get permission to fly in a state government plane following which he had to book a commercial flight to travel to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Governor Koshyari was scheduled to go to Dehradun on Thursday by a state government plane.

“However, when the Governor reached Mumbai Airport, he was told that permission to fly him in that plane has not been given,” the Governor’s office said.

In preparation for the visit, the office said, the Governor’s Secretariat had written to the Maharashtra government seeking permission for use of government aircraft by the Governor on February 2.

“The office of the Chief Minister was also informed. Today, when Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reached Mumbai Airport and boarded the government plane. Governor was informed that permission for use of aircraft had not been received,” the governor office said. Following the denial of permission, the tickets were booked on a commercial aircraft immediately and the Governor left for Dehradun.

Former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the government over the incident and said that Shiv Sena-led dispensation was being “egoistic” and indulging in “childish acts”. Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that it was an unfortunate incident and such an incident had never happened in the state earlier.

“Governor is not a person, it is a designation. People come and go, but the designation stays. The Governor is the head of the state. In fact, it is the Governor who appoints the chief minister and his cabinet. The government should understand that it is insulting a constitutional post,” the former chief minister said.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said that it was not right to avail Maharashtra Government’s aircraft for a personal programme outside the State. “Governor had no permission to use the aircraft, so it was not right that he went there. The officer who did not apprise him of it should be probed,” he said.