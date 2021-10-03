Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to decide Mamata Banerjee’s fate today

2021 Bhabanipur By Election Result Today, Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.
Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Today Live News: The counting of votes for the by-election in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency will be done today. The counting will begin at 8 am and initial trends are expected to come clear in the first hour itself. The poll result will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee who is contesting the seat to continue as the chief minister of West Bengal.
There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. The Election Commission has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.
Highlights
The election on September 30 saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. Two other Assembly seats in the state, which went to polls on the same day, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data. Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said.
Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election to the assembly. Banerjee lost in Nandigram, as per the results of the assembly election declared by the EC in May. According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected within six months of taking oath as a chief minister or a minister. She took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive term on May 5.
As per the election commission, three constituencies have a total electorate of 6,97,164. The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95, 209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths were be 269.
Twenty four companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance. Officials will only be allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones, officials informed.
Priyanka Tibrewal who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, is also a practicing advocate in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state.
Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year.
The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the bypoll.
Bhabanipur Bypoll Results: Along with Bhabanipur, votes will also be counted for by-elections hekd in Samserganj, Jangipur and Odisha's Pipili.