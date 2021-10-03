Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to decide Mamata Banerjee’s fate today

2021 Bhabanipur By Election Result Today, Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency.

Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Today Live News: The counting of votes for the by-election in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency will be done today. The counting will begin at 8 am and initial trends are expected to come clear in the first hour itself. The poll result will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee who is contesting the seat to continue as the chief minister of West Bengal.

There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. The Election Commission has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.

Bhabanipur By Election Results Live: Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live, Bhabanipur Assembly By Election Vote Counting Live

Read More