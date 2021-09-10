Bhabanipur Bypoll: Priyanka Tibrewal named BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Priyanka Tiberwal will take on Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has named lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate from the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency to take on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Tiberwal had joined the BJP in 2014 and is currently the vice-president of the party’s youth wing. She was also the legal advisor to former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo.

Besides Tiberwal, the BJP has also announced candidates for Samserganj and Jangipur assembly bypolls. While Milan Ghosh has been named the party’s candidate from Samserganj, the party has fielded Sujit Das from Jangipur.

Having lost to the Trinamool in its quest for power in West Bengal, the BJP appears to be in no mood to allow a cakewalk for Mamata in her traditional seat of Bhabanipur. The party has appointed 8 MLAs as observers, assigning each one a ward of the constituency. These MLAs are Bankim Ghosh, Ashok Dinda, Shankar Ghosh, Malati Rava Roy, Laxman Ghorui, Biman Ghosh and Pawan Singh. BJP’s heavyweight MP Arjun Singh has been made observer of the whole constituency. There are two co-observers – Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Saumitra Khan. The party has also appointed Sanjay Singh, General Secretary of West Bengal BJP as the organisational in-charge and Shankar Sikdar, Somnath Banerjee and Agnimitra Paul as co-in-charges.

The last date of nomination for the polls is September 13. The election will be held on the 30th of this month while the results will be declared on October 3.