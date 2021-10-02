Bhabanipur bypoll result: Counting of votes tomorrow to decide Mamata Banerjee’s fate as West Bengal CM

Bhabanipur bypoll result will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from the seat to continue as the chief minister of the state.

The counting of votes for the Bhabanipur by-election in West Bengal, which was held on September 30, will be done on October 3, deciding the fate of Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from the seat to continue as the chief minister of the state. While the Trinamool Congress claims that Didi will win by a margin of over 50,000 votes, the BJP – which fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee – claimed to be giving a “very good fight in Bhabanipur”.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. The poll body has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.

The election on September 30 saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. Two other Assembly seats in the state, which went to polls on the same day, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data. Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said.

The BJP had lodged a complaint against TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee for allegedly “influencing voters” in Bhabanipur. It also alleged the TMC had brought in several fake voters to various polling booths. BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged the TMC had forcibly stopped voting at a polling booth in ward number 72, and Hakim and Mukherjee were trying to influence voters.

Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election to the assembly. Banerjee lost in Nandigram, as per the results of the assembly election declared by the EC in May. According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected within six months of taking oath as a chief minister or a minister. She took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive term on May 5.