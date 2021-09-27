Bhabanipur by-election: With 80 leaders in 8 wards, BJP puts up mega show on last day of campaign

In a counter offensive, several TMC leaders and ministers are addressing public gathering across the constituency batting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With campaigning for the September 30 by-election in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur assembly seat scheduled to end at 5pm on Monday, the BJP has launched a high-voltage final push with 80 of its leaders hitting the streets to generate support for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. In a counter offensive, several TMC leaders and ministers are addressing public gathering across the constituency batting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP has pitched 80 leaders in 80 locations across 8 wards in the assembly seat. The BJP announced on Sunday night that 10 party leaders will visit each of these eight civic body wards on Monday. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, and party leaders Debasree Chaudhari, Arjun Singh and Swapan Dasgupta are among those who will participate in the party’s campaigns.

The constituency comprises eight civic body wards with a total 206,389 voters. More than 20 per cent people in Bhabanipur are Muslims while Sikhs and non-Bengali speaking Hindus comprise around 34 per cent of the local population.