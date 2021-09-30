  • MORE MARKET STATS
Bhabanipur By-election 2021 Polling Live: Voting begins to decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee

Updated: September 30, 2021 8:08:19 am

2021 Bhabanipur By-election Voting Live Updates: The polls will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee who lost in Nandigram constiotuency.

The voting for the assembly by-election in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur will begin at 8 am. The bypoll is seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking to retain her turf after losing to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandipur assembly constituency. Banerjee faces a two-way competition from BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas. 

 

 

    08:08 (IST)30 Sep 2021
    Lirmus test for Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.

    Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election to the assembly. Banerjee lost in Nandigram, as per the results of the assembly election declared by the EC in May. According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected within six months of taking oath as a chief minister or a minister. She took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive term on May 5.
