Bhabanipur By-election 2021 Polling Live: Voting begins to decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee

The voting for the assembly by-election in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur will begin at 8 am. The bypoll is seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking to retain her turf after losing to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandipur assembly constituency. Banerjee faces a two-way competition from BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas.
Highlights
Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.