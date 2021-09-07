Bhabanipur assembly byelection: Suvendu Adhikari won’t contest against Mamata Banerjee, BJP mulls moving HC

The BJP said the party was exploring the option of moving Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission's decision to hold by-election in Bhabanipur.
The West Bengal BJP on Monday said that Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari would not contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Bhabanipur assembly bypoll. State party president Dilip Ghosh told mediapersons in Medinipur that the party was yet to decide its candidate.
“Someone else will contest from Bhabanipur. Suvendu Adhikari has already defeated her. Why will one person defeat her multiple times? This time someone else will,” said Ghosh.
He also said the party was exploring the option of moving Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission’s decision to hold by-election in Bhabanipur and that the BJP might seek legal opinion on the matter.
Banerjee had moved out of her traditional seat to fight in Nandigram during the assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. Adhikari is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered that no coercive action can be taken against Suvendu Adhikari in the case pertaining to the alleged suicide of his bodyguard in 2018, and in two more where he is named in the FIR. The BJP MLA approached the court seeking relief from police investigations in six FIRs registered in four police stations across the state, alleging that the cases were politically motivated.
The CID had asked Adhikari to appear before it on Monday in connection with its investigation in a murder case lodged by the widow of the security guard in 2021, but the BJP MLA remained absent, citing pending petitions before the high court challenging FIRs against him in several cases, and political engagements.
