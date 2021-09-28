  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhabanipur assembly by-election: Calcutta High Court rejects PIL seeking stay on September 30 by-poll

September 28, 2021 11:31 AM

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected a PIL challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to schedule the by-election for September 30. 

