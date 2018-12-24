BFSI has been fastest adopter of cloud in India, says Nutanix official

Sankalp Saxena, SVP & MD – Operations, India, Nutanix

India is set to lead the world in hybrid cloud usage and adoption over the next two years, according to a new study by enterprise cloud computing firm, Nutanix. The adoption of hybrid cloud workloads in India will more than triple from 13% today to 43% in the coming 24 months. “This is great news for India’s enterprises and even greater news for India,” says Sankalp Saxena, senior vice president and managing director – operations, India, Nutanix. “As billions more people, places and things become connected to the internet, and more and more enterprises move their systems, software and processes to cloud providers, the need to connect, communicate, manage and align these varying components take on a new perspective. Hybrid infrastructure does all of these things and provides the key to truly unlock the full potential of cloud,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

What have been your observations on the evolution of cloud computing in the last 2-3 years?

I think from what we have noticed, I’ll use the hyper accelerated kind of paradigm. The acceleration or adoption is only being amplified based on seeing the key vectors that we have been talking about—security, maintenance, lifecycles, etc., which are being addressed on a much more intelligent and scalable manner. It makes it more repeatable and the outcome is more predictable. So, I think with those levers in place, we have been able to see adoption get further accelerated. Having said that we have not seen adoption being unidirectional. So, the old paradigms are saying everybody is going to move to public cloud, which I think is a misnomer and we never subscribe to that. The hybrid cloud approach balances your need for predictive workloads and your need for elasticity; it seems to be a happy median.

Which sector has the highest number of cloud deployment in India and why?

The most successful area for us has been the BFSI sector. Traditionally, the BFSI was known to be the early adopter —once they were convinced of the time to value for them, time to value for rolling applications is so important—and the cloud just allows you to do that. The other piece, was the sprawl in the datacentre. For instance, for a large bank, we have reduced the application rollout time from four days to under two hours. So that’s the power of cloud. Another big adopter has been the government sector. It is adopting cloud pretty quickly. We have also seen tremendous success in the IT/ITES sector.

How do you see emerging technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, AI and chatbots empowering the existing ERP, HCM and CX solutions and how do you see them redefining the vanilla SaaS landscape today for large businesses?

We have embraced all of them internally in Nutanix as well. We use BOT-based solutions for handling service requests. That’s one example for HR benefits administration. Those types of queries are repetitive in nature and as we grow, we on-board new employees and the new employee might have questions on reporting leaves, etc.

What are the broad focus of activities for Nutanix in India? How important is the India market in terms of business?

In terms of the scope and the scale of our India operations, we are in one sense a replica of what we do in the US. If you look at the product representation that we have out of India, we work very closely with all of our global teams in ensuring the product deliveries for us, taking place in a very collaborate manner all over the world. Footprint is significant on a cross-product basis. On the operations side, we have been in India for the past five years. We have just celebrated our fifth anniversary in September. So that works out well. From the market side, I think we continue to see significant momentum and interest, and we have been on the sales go-to-market side here for three years plus.

What are some of the key verticals that the company is targeting in India?

If you look at our product portfolio for example, a couple of new offerings would be in the lifecycle management side, with one of the companies we acquired out of India that looks at blue print orchestration lifecycle management. And that’s come into the family as cloud business here for us. Another one was in the cloud governance, security and spend optimisation area which is beamed for us. Now those two teams are predominantly based out of India because they came in through an inorganic acquisition that we have done. But the solution reach is certainly global. So, we are seeing wonderful adoption of that on a global basis.

How are you pegged against your key competition in India?

I think we are in a very advantageous position, given the intellectual horsepower that we have out of India, the great minds that we are bringing on. Given our close collaboration with academia industry in India, I think it gives us a disproportionate advantage to make sure that we can deliver world-class products and close the line with our global team members elsewhere to the customers all over the world. So, for us, the US journey or the India journey or the Berlin journey or the Belgrade journey is stitched not to a geophysical boundary but to a global kind of transformational solution being delivered. And India contributes significantly for that journey in Nutanix.