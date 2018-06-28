Beyond Shocking! UN report reveals how Hizbul, JeM recruited, used innocent children as shields in J&K

It said that three incidents of recruitment and use of children by the two terror outfits were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during clashes with the security forces.

In a shocking revelation, a United Nations report has revealed that Pakistan-based banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen recruited and used children in Jammu and Kashmir. The terror outfits, allegedly funded by Pakistan, used these children during clashes with security forces last year, according to a UN report.

UNSG Antonio Guterres said children in India were affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the government forces. The incidents were reported from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and during tensions in Jammu and Kashmir. The UN report, submitted by Guterres, noted “grave violations”.

It said that three incidents of recruitment and use of children by the two terror outfits were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during clashes with the security forces. “One case was attributed to Jaish-e-Mohammed and two to Hizbul Mujahideen,” it said. It further said that “unverified” reports also indicate the use of children as informants and spies by the security forces.

Covering the January-December 2017 period, the annual report of the UN Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict said over 10,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict last year globally. The report said that over 8,000 were recruited or used as combatants. The UNSC report covered 20 countries, including war-torn Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen and also the situation in India, the Philippines and Nigeria.

How children were used for terror activities:

The United Nations received reports of recruitment and use of children, including by the Naxalites, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. “Naxalites reportedly resorted to the use of a lottery system to conscript children in Jharkhand,” the report said. It further added that children continued to be killed and injured during operations of security forces against armed groups.

Citing data revealed by the Indian government, the report said 188 civilians were killed in Naxal-affected regions. However, it said, no disaggregated data on casualties of children were available.

The report categorically says terror activities resulted in shutting down and closure of schools in India. It mentions Naxalites attacking a school in Khunti district, partially destroying it. It says occupation of over 20 schools was documented by the Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar, Kashmir, in April.