Beware! UP STF busts fake government job racket, arrests seven fraudsters

UP STF busts fake government job racket, arrests seven fraudsters

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police today claimed to have busted a fake job racket with the arrest of seven men.

In a statement issued here, the UP STF said, “Seven members of a gang, which used to dupe people on pretext of getting them jobs in government departments, have been arrested.”

The arrests were made from Gorakhpur’s Cantonment Police Station area. Of the seven persons arrested, five were from Gorakhpur, while two from the Mau district of UP. “The gang was active in districts of Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Basti and Lucknow. It used to lure unemployed youths and promised them government jobs in lieu of heavy amount,” the STF said.