Beware poachers! Kaziranga National Park in Assam to have drones, hi-tech security, more forces

Aiming to check the menace of poaching, Assam government has decided to scale up the maintenance and boost vigilance at famous Kaziranga National Park (KNP), a UNESCO declared World Heritage site famous for its one-horned rhinos. To keep poachers at bay and ensure proper maintenance, Assam government will induct hi-tech drones. These drones will capture video footage of parts of the jungle not accessible on foot, according to Indian Express report. A new division will also be set up by the state government. The government is also increasing officials and forces patrolling the area, the report said.

“The products are expected to be received in around two months. These drones are expected to be able to fly for 4-5 hours and take high quality footage. The new drones will overcome the time and maximum height limitation that the earlier ones had,” Assam Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya was quoted as saying by IE.

Suklabaidya disclosed that the KNP has also been bifurcated into two divisions: Eastern Assam Wildlife Division and Biswanath Wildlife Division. Eastern Assam Wildlife Division consists the existing division that includes KNP. Biswanath Wildlife Division is a newer one with an area of about 401 sq km. “The new division will mean an increase in staff and vigilance in the area which will be very effective in preventing poaching and improving wildlife management. The notification is already out and the official inauguration will take place soon,” Suklabaidya said.

This is not the first time that drones will be used in Kaziranga. A trial run was undertaken in 2013. However, the Centre’s nod for the project came in early 2017. Last year five rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park while in 2016, 18 rhinos were killed by poachers and their horns taken away.