Beware of this online cheating method! Man dupes industrialist of Rs 58.32 lakhs by posing as SAIL official

A 44-year old man from Kolkata has been arrested for allegedly cheating an industrialist here of Rs 58.32 lakh through online by posing as an official of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL),police said today. Shyam Maitra was arrested yesterday in Kolkata by a special team of Puducherry CB-CID police with the help of the local Cyber Crime Cell of CID, a police release said.

Maitra had duped Prashanth Bansal, proprietor of a steel factory here, by making an offer through a website to supply pig iron raw material at lower than the market price, claiming himself as the assistant general manager of the public sector undertaking, a police release said here.

Also, Maitra used a fake letterpad and letterhead of SAIL and made Bansal to part with the money through the electronic system of payment in return for 200 tonnes of pig iron raw material, which he never supplied, the release said.

Based on a complaint from Bansal, senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar Barnwal deputed a special team to Kolkata to arrest Maitra, it said.

A case had been registered under relevant IPC sections and also the Information Technology Act. The accused was brought here and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Investigations revealed he had allegedly cheated several steel industrialists in different parts of the country, including in Tamil Nadu.

Police seized cash, two brand new unregistered cars, gold and silver jewels, totally worth about Rs 45 lakh and te bank accounts of the accused and his family members had been frozen, the release said.