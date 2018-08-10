Beware of online dating sites, man duped of Rs 46,800

The woman later asked the 36-year-old to buy her a ‘massage cream’ for Rs 24,500 and meet her near Civil Hospital. (Reuters/Representational Image)

As the world is evolving at a fast pace so are the fraudsters. Cheaters have found new ways to cheat a person and one such case is here of a construction worker in Gurugram. A 36-year-old construction worker was allegedly duped of Rs 46,800 by an online dating site which claimed to help him connect with women, the police said.

The incident happened on January 5, when the man registered himself on an online dating portal. The next day, on January 6, the man got a call from the website’s employee who asked the victim to deposit Rs 3,700 for an ‘online dating or meeting package’ electronically, according to Hindustan Times report. The website also connected him with a woman and provided her Whatsapp details to him.

The woman later asked the 36-year-old to buy her a ‘massage cream’ for Rs 24,500 and meet her near Civil Hospital. However, the woman did not arrive and gave the reason for last minute emergency. Later, she asked him to book a suite at a five-star hotel in Manesar for which he was asked to deposit Rs 18,600. After that, the accused stopped taking his calls.

A case was registered against the accused at the cyber crime police station.