​​​
  3. Beware of Facebook fraud! This man posed as IAS officer, married Odisha woman; arrested- What he did?

Beware of Facebook fraud! This man posed as IAS officer, married Odisha woman; arrested- What he did?

A man was arrested on charge of posing as an IAS officer and marrying a woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

By: | Bhubaneswar | Published: June 5, 2018 7:40 PM
Facebook fraud, fake ias officer marries odisha woman, Bhadrak district, fake facebook account, Malkangiri district Rajat Panda of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district created a Facebook account and projected himself as Indian Administrative Service officer Lingaraj Panda, posted as a Sub-Collector in Malkangiri district. (Representative image)

A man was arrested on charge of posing as an IAS officer and marrying a woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday. Rajat Panda of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district created a Facebook account and projected himself as Indian Administrative Service officer Lingaraj Panda, posted as a Sub-Collector in Malkangiri district. He befriended an ASHA worker of Damodarpur area on the social media site and got her parents’ approval for their marriage and tied the knot at a temple in Udala area on May 20.

After marriage, he was staying at his in-laws’ place in Damodarpur. Complaints were filed against Panda with the police that he had cheated people of money by promising them jobs. “Based on the complaints, we initiated an investigation and arrested Panda on Monday,” said Kunta Inspector Rina Behera.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top