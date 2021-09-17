‘Beware of EVMs and DMs’: Akhilesh Yadav asks party workers to ‘save’ polling booths from BJP’s ‘evil eye’

Akhilesh Yadav promised to build a temple of Lord Vishwakarma on the Gomti riverfront and establish a Vishwakarma Board.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has asked his party workers to be wary of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) as well as DMs (District Magistrates) in the run-up to the state assembly elections scheduled next year.

“You and I have to remain very careful. We have seen elections in Bihar and (West) Bengal, the Bihar election was different, and tell me whether foul play took place in Bihar or not. In Bihar, the EVM and DM did the foul play (in the election). But the people of Bengal gave a befitting reply. We have to be beware of EVM and DM this time. We also have to make people aware to give a reply to the BJP,” Akhilesh Yadav said addressing party workers.

Notably, the RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav had emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but fell short of the majority mark. The party had alleged that DMs acted unfairly at the behest of the BJP to declare NDA candidates as winners on many seats where the margin of victory was very less.

The Samajwadi Party leader asked party workers to make full preparations for the polls. Yadav today alleged that the BJP has fixed its ‘evil eye’ on polling booths and SP workers will have to go through a tough test to save democracy. He urged the party workers to keep a check on every booth so that no foul play takes place.

Akhilesh Yadav also announced that if the Samajwadi Party forms government in Uttar Pradesh, it will declare a holiday on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja every year. He also promised to build a temple of Lord Vishwakarma on the Gomti riverfront and establish a Vishwakarma Board.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will take place around February-March next year and the ruling BJP, opposition BSP and Congress are also actively preparing for the polls.