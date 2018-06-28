Beware of dog bites in Delhi! 3,000 cases till April but no rabies vaccine in North body hospitals

Providing details on the dog bites, NDMC in its response said, “In 2015-16, there were 14 deaths and in 2016-17, at least five people had died

Dog bites, money bites have become a menace in Delhi. According to a data, 19 people lost their lives due to animal bites between 2016 and 2018. Apart from this as many as 3,000 dog bite cases came to the fore till April 2018, as per The Indian Express report. However, hospitals under North civic bodies are far from being prepared to treat such patients as there are no anti-rabies vaccines for the last two months. “The contract with the company through which it (the vaccine) was purchased was over, and there was delay in finalising a new contract,” Leader of the North Corporation’s standing committee Veena Virmani was quoted as saying by IE.

Providing details on the dog bites, NDMC in its response said, “In 2015-16, there were 14 deaths and in 2016-17, at least five people had died.” According to the NDMC, over 11,000 dog-bite cases were reported in 2017 by various hospitals and dispensaries in north Delhi. However, it has claimed that anti-rabies vaccine was out of stock. According to the data shared in NDMC meeting that took place yesterday, The number of dogs caught in the last four years, however, have risen up. The figures are — 6,746 (2014-15); 6,489 (2015-16); 9,866 (2016-17); and 21,035 (2017-18).

The North Corporation owns Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID), which specialises in animal bites and related diseases, and there are four other hospitals — Bara Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi, Giridhari Lal and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine & Tuberculosis- which treat these patients.

The World Health Organization had recently asked India and other South East Asian countries to accelerate efforts to end rabies, a disease which claims 26,000 lives in eight out of the 11 nations in the region every year. The WHO said that rabies causes 59,000 agonising and painful deaths globally every year, translating to one person every nine minute, mostly children and the poor. “Eight of the 11 member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region account for nearly 26,000 rabies deaths, 45 per cent of the global rabies toll, as over 1.5 million people in the region remain at risk of rabies,” it had said.