  • MORE MARKET STATS

Beware of con in name of COVID-19 vaccine: Noida police to people

By: |
January 1, 2021 8:51 PM

Cyber Cell officials said this is a new modus operandi of crime and as yet no such case has been lodged in Noida or Greater Noida but there have been reports in other parts of the country.

Noida Police takes action against Covid vaccine fraudAmid rising cases of online frauds, Noida police is carrying out an awareness campaign to keep people informed about changing trends in such crimes.

The Noida police has cautioned people against fraudsters who could dupe them on pretext of registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

Cyber Cell officials said this is a new modus operandi of crime and as yet no such case has been lodged in Noida or Greater Noida but there have been reports in other parts of the country.

Related News

“Fraudsters are calling people and informing them about COVID-19 vaccine registration. They then ask for details like Aadhaar number and e-mail ID. Subsequently to authenticate the Aadhaar number, they ask for a one-time password (OTP). The moment the OTP is given, money is siphoned off from the people’s Aadhaar-linked bank account,” Cyber Cell chief Ankur Aggarwal said.

Amid rising cases of online frauds, he said police are carrying out an awareness campaign to keep people informed about changing trends in such crimes.

According to officials, preparations like review of storage facilities and training of technicians, vaccinators are underway for vaccination of people in Noida and Greater Noida as elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh. Vaccines for the novel coronavirus are not available here yet, they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Beware of con in name of COVID-19 vaccine Noida police to people
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions
2PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects, says housing for poor, middle class a priority
3TMC, BJP tussle to win over women voters in Bengal