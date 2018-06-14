Beware NRI husbands! Centre’s fresh norms can put deserters in a spot

Earlier, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had said that all NRI marriages solemnised in India would have to be registered within 48 hours.

Aimed at curbing incidents of Non-resident Indian (NRI) husbands deserting their wives after marriage, a central government panel has come up with stringent measures to deal with the issue. Under these measures, marriages need to be registered within a week and the husbands need to update their marital status on their passports. The decision was taken during a meeting of an inter-ministerial, which comprises External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, women and child development (WCD) minister Maneka Gandhi.

The law ministry has also decided to make necessary changes, Hindustan Times said in a report, adding that the final decision will rest with the Union Cabinet.

Earlier, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had said that all NRI marriages solemnised in India would have to be registered within 48 hours. “NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued,” Gandhi said, adding that the WCD Ministry is in the process of issuing orders to the registrars that details of such marriages should be provided to it so that a central database can be maintained.

However, a Law Commission report had recommended that the time limit to register marriages should be restricted to 30 days after which a penalty of Rs 5 per day could be imposed.

The ministry had earlier constituted an Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) with representatives from the ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs and Law and Justice to look into matrimonial disputes involving Non-resident Indians (NRI). According to the recommendation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the decisions are taken in the INA, look-out circulars are issued as per criteria defined by the MHA, for keeping a watch on arrival or departure of NRI husbands and preventing them from leaving India, Gandhi said.