Beware! Noida makes spitting in public places a punishable offence, announces penalty

Coronavirus in UP: The Noida authorities on Monday declared spitting in public places a punishable offence with a fine of Rs 500 for first-time violators and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. In an order issued earlier today, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari referred to the state home ministry’s order dated May 3 in which it was stated that there should be restrictions on tobacco products and spitting in public places should be made a punishable offence.

Acting on the instructions, Maheshwari today ordered that spitting at public places in Noida would be a punishable offence and the order would be enforced with immediate effect. Explaining the move, the order said that since germs in a man’s spit can survive for over 24 hours, a person carrying the coronavirus can also infect others if he indulges in the act in a public place.

As per research so far, Covid-19 can transmit from one person to another through droplets — and this could happen while talking or when someone sneezes. Therefore, the governments have been encouraging people to wash hands repeatedly and maintain social distancing so that they do not get infected or get the virus even if they come in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Noida is among five worst hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with 168 positive cases of Covid-19. The other four are Agra (539), Kanpur Nagar (256), Lucknow (226) and Saharanpur (202). UP has so far reported 2645 cases and 43 deaths. The state is at the seventh position in terms of numbers, Maharashtra is the worst hit with close to 13000 cases and 548 deaths.

India has so far reported 43349 cases and 1398 deaths.