Beware, Delhi! Pollution likely to rise in NCR as air quality slips to ‘very poor’ levels (Representational image)

It was a cold Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, the weather office said.

The average PM2.5 readings at 9 a.m. was recorded at 191 micrograms per cubic metre while the average PM10 readings at the time were 346 micrograms per cubic metre.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent, while visibility was 1,000 metres.

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and haze or smog thereafter,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 degree Celsius, both were the season’s average.