Beware! Anger on the road could cost you your licence; here’s what Delhi government plans

The suspension could continue for at least three months. (Representative image by IE)

With an aim to check road-rage incidents in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to move a proposal in which it will lay down a provision for suspending the driving licence of an individual found involved in incidents of road rage. The suspension could continue for at least three months.

The Delhi government, in its reply to a public interest litigation (PIL), stated: “In order to curb this nuisance in the future, a proposal will be put forth by answering respondent (Delhi government’s transport department) to suspend the driving licence of the persons accused of road rage for at least three months”.

The PIL filed by a Delhi University law student sought directions to authorities to take preventive steps so drivers do not resort to “violent behaviour on roads/ streets/ highways of the city”. The student also claimed that wrongdoers who resort to violent behaviour on roads cannot be brought to book easily due to multiple lacunae in the law. Delhi Police, however, rejected the allegations made by the student saying “lane discipline is being enforced and wrongdoers are prosecuted as per provisions enshrined in law”.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Devesh Singh stated, “Further, it is also proposed that the driving licence shall be returned to such offenders only after a two-day refresher training course to be conducted by the institution/motor driving training school authorised for the said purpose by the Department of Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi”.

The central government’s standing counsel Anil Soni contended that there are several provisions in the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act which cover road rage, to which the bench responded: “It is a serious issue and the authorities should deal with it.”

While the petitioner pitched for enforcement of guidelines which would “act as a deterrent to possible offenders”, the transport department said that incidents of road rage are caused due to recklessness and negligent attitude of drivers, resulting into violent behaviour with others. The department said that a sub-committee would be constituted with the aim to identify measures to improve driving skills and inculcate road safety habits in the drivers.