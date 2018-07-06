Betting to be lagalized in India? Read this big development

gal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting including Cricket in India”, the Law Commission has come up with a suggestion that betting can be regularised in several ways.

With an aim to check money laundering and restrict black money, the Law Commission has With an aim to check money laundering and restrict black money, the Law Commission has recommended legalising betting in the country. In its report, the Law Commission has cited that if legalised betting has a potential to generate enormous revenue which the government can utilize for social welfare. From the law-and-order point of view, the report says such move also help curb notorious underworld influence, according to Indian Express report.

In its report, titled as “Legal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting including Cricket in India”, the Law Commission has come up with a suggestion that betting can be regularised in several ways. It has also recommended that both operators and participants have to link Aadhaar/PAN. It has also pitched for measures like cash-less digital transaction, a cap on betting amounts a clear distinction between “proper betting” and “small gambling”.

The recommendation report has been sent to Parliament and awaiting legislators’ approval. The report, however, stated that match-fixing and sports fraud should be made criminal offences with severe punishments. The report also recommended that that minors and people below the poverty line, those who get subsidies or do not fall within the purview of the Income Tax Act or the GST Act, should be debarred from participating to protect “vulnerable sections”.

The Law commission’s recommendations came after the Supreme Court asked the Commission to examine the issue while hearing the Lodha Committee report. The apex court had stated that “…the recommendation made by the Committee that betting should be legalised by law, involves the enactment of a Law which is a matter that may be examined by the Law Commission and the Government for such action as it may consider necessary”. “Accordingly, the Commission reaches the inescapable conclusion that legalising betting and gambling is not desirable in India in the present scenario. Therefore, the state authorities must ensure enforcement of a complete ban on unlawful betting and gambling,” it stated.

Existing laws don’t support betting in the country. Law Commission has stated that laws need to be regulated. It has also said that The National Sports Development Code 2011 and the Indian Contract Law of 1882 should be modified. The report concludes by quoting former Supreme Court judge, Justice D P Madon, to state that “as the society changes, the law cannot remain immutable” and that “the law exists to serve the needs of the society which is governed by it”.