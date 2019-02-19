Better to fight war with Pakistan than suffer daily, says Baba Ramdev

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 7:25 PM

Ramdev also reiterated that construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was not a political issue but it was something linked to the nation's pride.

As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama in South Kashmir on February 14 in a suicide bombing attack, owned up by Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said Tuesday that in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, India should “fight a war” against Pakistan to teach it a lesson. He also said India should extend all kind of help to the separatist movement in Balochistan, a southwestern province of Pakistan. “A befitting reply has to be given to Pakistan and terrorists. First of all, we have to break Pakistan into three pieces,” he said. As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama in South Kashmir on February 14 in a suicide bombing attack, owned up by Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. India has lost “over 50,000 soldiers and civilians” so far due to the nefarious activities of Pakistan, Ramdev said, adding, “Now we have to teach a lesson to Pakistan.

We must fight a war. Instead of suffering every day, it’s better to fight a war and teach Pakistan such a lesson that it can not dare to stand for the next fifty years.” The Yoga guru was speaking to reporters after the launch of a Patanjali apparel store, a venture of his Patanjali group, here. “India should support financially and politically those who are fighting for freedom in Balochistan and help them with weapons. India should help them in every way to liberate Balochistan,” he said. “The Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir should be merged into India.

All the terrorist camps being operated from PoK should be destroyed,” Ramdev added. “Moreover, India should support rebels in Pakistan to launch a rebellion in that country so that it can be destroyed completely. Until then, Pakistan will not stop its nefarious activities,” he said.

Ramdev also reiterated that construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was not a political issue but it was something linked to the nation’s pride. “I would say to the Muslims that they should come forward and say that a Ram temple should be built because Lord Ram is their ancestor too,” he said.

