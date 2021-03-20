Better returns than stocks? This Bengal MLA’s assets grew by over 1985 per cent in 5 years, reveals ADR report

In West Bengal, elections for the 294 Assembly constituencies will be held in eight phases.

West Bengal Election 2021: Sometimes, being a legislator may give better returns than investing in stocks. According to an analysis report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the assets of the Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MLA Jyotsna Mandi have increased by 1985.68 per cent in the last five years. As per the affidavit filed by MLA Jyotsna Mandi with the Election Commission, her total assets in 2016 stood at Rs 1,96,633. However, a fresh affidavit filed during nominations this year revealed that her assets is Rs 41,01,144 in 2021, an increase of over Rs 39 lakhs. Jyotsna Mandi is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency in Bankura district.

The ADR has conducted a joint analysis with the West Bengal Election Watch of the affidavits of the 30 candidates contesting in the first phase of assembly elections to be held on March 27. Similarly, the assets of sitting MLA Sudip Kumar Mukherjee has increased by 288.86 per cent. He had contested from the Purulia assembly seat on Congress ticket in 2016 and now has joined the BJP. Five years ago, Mukherjee’s net worth was Rs 11,57,945, and now it is Rs 45,02,782 in 2021.

The assets of Paresh Murmu, the TMC’s sitting MLA from Keshiary (ST) constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, also rose by 246.34 per cent. In 2016, his assets were worth Rs 11,57,926 and now those are valued at Rs 40,10,329, the survey found.

The report also found that assets of several MLAs have decreased since 2016.

One of them is Biswanath Das, the sitting MLA of Jaynagar (SC) in the South 24 Parganas district. His assets were worth Rs 46,85,523 before the previous assembly election. Now, he declared that his net worth is Rs 14,41,200, a decrease of 69.27 per cent.

TMC MLA Sandhyarani Tudu’s assets have decreased by 60.20 per cent. The net worth of the lawmaker from the Manbazar (ST) seat in Purulia district was Rs 53,97,129 in 2016 and it is Rs 21,48,082 now, the survey found.

In West Bengal, elections for the 294 Assembly constituencies will be held in eight phases with the first phase voting on March 27 and final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.