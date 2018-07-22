Better late than never! BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena, 59, goes back to school

Meena revealed he appeared for class 10th examination in 2013, the year he was elected as an MLA.

People say it’s never too late to learn anything. Well, one such example has been seen in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. At an age when most people consider retirement, 59-year-old BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena has enrolled himself in a graduation course. Meena’s dream of getting graduate remained unfilled as he had to drop out from school following his father’s death.

Meena, the BJP MLA from Udaipur rural is a father of four daughters, who encouraged him to study again. “After death of my father, I had to drop school and take up farming to take care of my family,” Meena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While speaking during a campaign to educate young tribal girls in the area, Meena said he felt the need to get educated and was encouraged by her daughters to get back to school.

Meena revealed he appeared for class 10th examination in 2013, the year he was elected as an MLA. The BJP MLA could not take the test due to his busy schedule as an MLA. Later, he gave it another try and appeared for the exam in 2016 and cleared it. Then in 2016-2017, he passed class 12.

The BJP lawmaker says he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign. Meena says he is encouraging ST and SC girls in his constituency to enroll themselves in schools. Well, this is not all, the politician has announced a free plane ride to Pink city Jaipur for girls scoring more than 80 per cent in secondary and higher secondary examinations to encourage the girls.

“Two students were provided free plane rides to Jaipur in 2016 and six in 2017. They were felicitated by the chief minister and her cabinet colleagues and also given a tour of the state Legislative Assembly,” Meena had said earlier. “While encouraging others to study, I felt deep pain that I did not complete my education. My daughters sensed the pain and motivated me to go back to school,” he said. Meena has recently appeared for BA first year exams.