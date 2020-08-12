Bengaluru violence: SDPI leader arrested, CRPF called in

The police said jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were torched by the mob. (Express photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged the direct involvement of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the violence that rocked the city of Bengaluru last night. Senior BJP leader and state minister CT Ravi said that the violence was pre-planned and assured strict action against the guilty.

“I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered & damaged 200-300 vehicles & MLA’s residence. We’ll take serious action. It was an organised incident. SDPI is behind it,” Ravi told news agency ANI.

At least three people died in violent clashes in east Bengaluru late Tuesday night over an alleged derogatory social media post uploaded by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s relative. The incident took place between DJ Halli and KG Halli areas. The protesters pelted stones, vandalised the MLA’s residence and the police station before torching vehicles.

ANI reported that Muzamil Pasha, an SDPI leader, has been arrested by police in connection with violence within the limits of DJ Halli police station. Pasha is convenor of the SDPI

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner informed that around 60 policemen sustained stone injuries. Police vehicles were damaged and set on fire. “A group entered a basement area where 200-250 vehicles were set on fire. Investigation on,” he said.

“Police jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were torched by the mob. Stone pelting was also rampant in the area during the late hours. Two vehicles in which DCPs arrived at the site were overturned and burnt,” Pant said.

GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, visited DJ Halli Police station in the morning. He said that a lot of damage has been caused to public property and made an appeal to people not to be provoked or disturbed by the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that the police had to resort to firing as a last step to bring the violence under control.

“The situation is under control now. Six more CRPF platoons have been called in from Hyderabad and Chennai to enhance security in Bengaluru. Rapid action force, and Garud Commandos have also been deployed in the areas,” he said.