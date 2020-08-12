Bengaluru: Three killed in violence over Facebook post, Congress MLA’s house, police station vandalised

3 killed in violence in Bengaluru over Facebook post by Congress MLA’s relative. (ANI photo)

Three people lost their lives in Bengaluru after violence broke out in the city on Tuesday night allegedly over a Facebook post. According to news agency ANI, as many as 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Nearly 60 police personnel also suffered injuries.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner said that accused Naveen has been arrested. He had allegedly shared a derogatory post on the social media site.

Police said that a mob rampaged through Pulakeshi Nagar and also vandalised DJ Halli Police Station. They also attacked the residence of a Congress MLA. According to reports, the Facebook post was allegedly shared by a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The mob vandalised his residence and also damaged the vehicles parked there. Several vehicles were set on fire by the protesters. Police had to resort to lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd.

Karnataka: Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked last night, as violence broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post. Section 144 imposed in entire Bangalore city. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. pic.twitter.com/fEYJvUdomD — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

“DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders,” the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said directives have been issued against perpetrators and assured that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

“Attack on journalists, police and public is unacceptable. Government won’t tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain,” he said.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has released a video message appealing to the people not to take law into their own hands. He said that the police have been given a free hand to bring the situation under control.

“I am appealing to my Muslim brethren that we should not resort to violence for the fault committed by some miscreants. There is no need to fight. We all are brothers. We will get the person punished as per law. We will also be with you. I appeal to the Muslim friends to be calm,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city and curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

Congress MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the violence was unfortunate. “I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this. I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area,” Khan tweeted.