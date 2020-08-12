Bengaluru violence: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya moots Yogi Adityanath model, asks Yediyurappa to make rioters pay for damages

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya has asked CM BS Yediyurappa to recover the losses for the damages from the protesters.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya has demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa take a cue from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart and start attaching the properties of the rioters in a bid to recover the losses caused to public property during the violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Surya, a Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South, has written to Yediyurappa, asking him to recover the losses for the damages from the protesters. The young BJP leader in his letter has recalled the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh CM against the anti-CAA rioters.

“I request BS Yediyurappa to confiscate and attach properties of the rioters and compensate losses to public property in the same way as the Yogi Adityanath government did in Uttar Pradesh,” he tweeted.

The Adityanath government had dealt with rioters with an iron hand. The government attached properties of those involved in anti-CAA riots and caused widespread damage to the public properties. The government had even put up hoardings carrying their photographs and names in the public domain.

“Bengaluru is known for its peace and harmonious society. We must protect this strength of our city at all costs,” the BJP leader added.

Surya further said that rioters who resorted to vandalism in KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru should be dealt with a firm hand.

As many as three people were killed and scores other injured including 50 policemen in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night at DJ Halli in Pulakeshinagar locality over an alleged social media post on a ‘communally sensitive’ issue posted by the Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s relative.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will take strict action against the rioters and announced that rioters who damaged public properties and vehicles will have to pay for the losses.

“I want to make an important announcement, ie recovery of the property, that’s what Supreme Court says that the public property damaged during violence should be recovered by the persons who have done it. That action we are going to take immediately we are identifying the persons and assessing the losses and we will see that losses are recovered by the rioters,” he said.