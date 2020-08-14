Bengaluru violence: 16 accused identified as SDPI members in 7 FIRs, 206 held

Bengaluru: Police stand guard after a mob vandalised a police station following a social media post by a relative of a MLA, in Bengaluru, Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Bengaluru police have filed a total of seven FIRs at two police stations in connection with the Tuesday night violence that claimed three lives in the city. According to a report in The Indian Express, the FIRs mention 16 accused persons as members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

A violent mob had on Tuesday late night attacked a police station and targeted a Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence in Kaval Byrasandra over a Facebook post shared by the politician’s relative. The rioters vandalised the MLA’s house and the DJ Halli police station. They also torced 200-250 vehicles.

According to the police, the FIRs filed in Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) police stations level charges against over 300 people for launching the attack. Out of these, 16 persons have been identified as SDPI members. The SDPI is the political arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

As per the FIRs, the accused have been identified as Afnan, Muzamil Pasha, Syed Masood, Ayaz, Allabaksh, Abbas, Fairoz, Muzzamil, Habeeb, Peer Pasha, Ziya, Kaleem, Kerchief Sadeeq, Javeed, Mujju, Sadiq, Govindapura Syed, Saif, Masood, and Farhan besides six others.

Of the seven FIRs, one was filed on the basis of a complaint against P Naveen, MLA Murthy’s nephew. Naveen had allegedly shared derogatory comments on his social media against a specific religion. Naveen, as per the FIR filed at DJ Halli police station, has been charged under IPC sections 153 A, 295 A. According to police, Naveen had made the Facebook comment around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Police said that 145 people have been arrested in connection with the arson and vandalism.

“The process of identifying more people based on CCTV footages from the locality is still underway. More people are being arrested today as well,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, SDPI has denied involvement of its cadre in Tuesday night violence and alleged that its members were wrongly accused.

“As always, the SDPI is being dragged just to cover-up police inaction against blasphemy and failure of the state’s intelligence unit,” SDPI Karnataka chief Elyas Muhammad Thumbe said.

Thumbe claimed that Muzammil Pasha, one of the accused, was instead trying to calm people down and cited videos shot from outside DJ Halli police station to back his version.

After Tuesday night’s incident, the state government has said that it was considering banning organisations like the PFI and SDPI.