DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore convinced protesters to leave peacefully. (Photo/ANI)

CAA Protest Update: The countrywide protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has witnessed largescale violence in several states followed by police clampdowns and restrictions imposed by the administration. Images of rampaging mobs clashing with police and vandalising public property in the name of protests have been pouring in from across the country over the last several days. Amid the turmoil, a video has emerged showing a top police officer using his vocal skills to convince protesters to refrain from violence.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore interacting with protesters who are sitting on the road. Using a portable public address system, Rathore tells the crowd that anti-social elements are just waiting to get a chance to create trouble amid such protests. “You cannot identify the mischief mongers amidst a crowd. Such elements use mob mentality to create trouble,” DCP Rathore tells the protesters.

As protesters refused to budge, the Rathore then starts singing the national anthem upon which the protesters stood up. Rathore then manages to convince the crowd to leave the site peacefully.

WATCH: Bengaluru DCP sings national anthem to pacify protesters

#WATCH Karnataka: DCP of Bengaluru(Central),Chetan Singh Rathore sings national anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters left peacefully after the national anthem was sung. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DLYsOw3UTP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Despite Section 144 being imposed in several places in the state, Karnataka has witnessed violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. The newly passed law aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Hindus fleeing religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Two people were killed in Mangaluru after police was forced to open fire when a mob went violent on Thursday. Curfew has been imposed in the city till December 22 and all internet services have been suspended to control the situation from spiralling out of control.