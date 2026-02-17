A four-year-old boy who was accidentally left asleep inside a cab in North Bengaluru’s Hennur on Friday night was safely reunited with his family within an hour, thanks to the quick response of the Bengaluru City Police.

The incident took place around 8.26 pm under the limits of the Hennur Police Station. Jian Chungi, 4, had gone to the ISKCON Temple with his mother Ginny and five relatives earlier in the evening. While returning home in a cab booked by his mother, Jian fell asleep in the back seat, according to a report by Country and politics.

Child forgotten in hurry

When the family reached their apartment in Ponnappa Layout, they got down in a hurry and went inside, not realising that the child was still asleep in the vehicle. The cab driver, Kiran, unaware that the boy was inside, left the area and went on to complete two more trips.

A few minutes later, Ginny noticed that Jian was missing and remembered that he had been sleeping in the cab. She tried contacting the cab service through its call centre but could not get help. She then called Namma 112, the state’s emergency response helpline, the report mentioned.

Help arrives within minutes

As soon as the alert was received, Namma 112 informed ASI Manjappa Koppal and Head Constable Satish Kumar, who were on patrol in Hoysala-51. The police team reached the apartment within two minutes and checked CCTV footage to find the cab’s registration number, according to a statement issued by the Bengaluru Police Department.

Bengaluru: A family returning home to Ponnappa Layout in Hennur on Feb 14 failed to notice that their 4-year-old child was still asleep inside the cab, which then drove away. Alerted via Namma-112 at 8.26pm, Hennur Police tracked the vehicle, contacted the driver & safely… pic.twitter.com/OME8Qh1zrF — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) February 16, 2026

Using the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app, the police traced the vehicle owner’s contact details and got in touch with the driver through him.

By that time, Kiran had already completed two trips and did not know that the child was still asleep in the back seat. When he checked the car, he found Jian sleeping safely. The police asked him not to wake the child and told him to return to the apartment. They also monitored the cab’s movement in real time.

The boy was safely handed over to his relieved parents in an emotional reunion. The entire operation was completed in about an hour.

Police applauded for quick coordination

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh praised the quick action and coordination of the officers. He said the incident showed how the Safe City Project is helping ensure the safety and welfare of children.

Police also spoke to the family and advised them to be more careful to avoid such situations in the future.