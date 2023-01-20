Bengaluru road rage: Man ‘dragged’ on car bonnet for miles, booked for harassment

The Bengaluru Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly dragging a 29-year-old man for around 4 km on the bonnet of her car on the Ullal Main Road. The woman, as well as the man, have been booked in two separate cases filed by the Jnana Bharathi police. The incident took place at around 10.15 AM today.

As per the first complaint by the man, Darshan S, he was driving a Maruti Swift when he confronted the woman, Priyanka, for not stopping her Tata Nixon at a junction despite a red light. “When I questioned the woman, she showed me a vulgar sign and abused me,” Darshan said in his complaint, adding that he followed her car and intercepted it, The Indian Express reported.

Darshan further alleged that a person stripped his shirt and assaulted him. “Police came to the spot and asked us to come to the police station,” he said in the complaint, adding that Priyanka refused to come to the police station and sat inside her car. “I was standing in front of the car to not allow them to flee,” IE quoted him as stating in his complaint.

According to Darshan, Priyanka then started her vehicle and he fell on her car’s bonnet. She drove the car for 3-4 km before locals stopped it, he said in the complaint. A case has been registered against Priyanka, her husband Pramod and her friend Nithish under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The second complaint, filed by Priyanka’s husband Pramod, alleges that Darshan abused his wife and “pulled her clothes”. He also alleged that Darshan and his friends also tried to damage the car’s windows.

“When we tried to leave the place, Darshan jumped and sat on the car. We were scared and drove the car till the Sankalpa Hospital and stopped,” Pramod said in his complaint to Bengaluru police.

Darshan has been booked under IPC Sections 354B (criminal force against woman to disrobe for compelling her to be naked), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (provocation to break public peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (outraging the modesty of woman), according to IE.