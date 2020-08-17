Bengaluru riots: CM Yediyurappa says losses to be recovered from culprits, promises strict action

Violence erupted in Bengaluru last week over an alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the government will assess the damages caused during the last week’s riots in Bengaluru and recover the losses from the culprits.

“Our government has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon’ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon’ble Supreme Court order,” he tweeted.

The Chief Minister also said that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He informed that a Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases.

“SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted,” Yediyurappa added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and state minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy hasn’t named anyone in FIR but said “he will inform whenever he comes to know who were involved”.

“We seek his cooperation. We have our own witnesses to conduct an inquiry into the burning of his house. We will start that,” he said.

Violent clashes had erupted in Bengaluru last week after a derogatory Facebook post against a particular community. The Facebook post was allegedly shared by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s relative.

Rioters vandalised the Congress MLA’s residence and also targeted DJ Halli police station. They had also torched ove 250 vehicles. Three people had lost their lives in the violence and nearly 50 cops were injured.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have filed FIRs at two police stations in connection with the riot. The FIRs mention 16 accused persons as members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru, said one person, identified as Samiuddin, has been detained in connection with last week violence.

“It was found that he was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case & Al-Hind members since past few years. He will be taken into custody and probe will be done,” Patil said.