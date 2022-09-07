Bengaluru Rains Live Updates: City witnesses massive damage; No respite likely as more rainfall predicted in next few hours

Karnataka, Bengaluru Floods LIVE Updates: India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, has been witnessing devastation for the last couple of days. Constant heavy rains has led to floods and waterlogging which has brought misery to thousands and has caused much damage. In fact, drinking water supply was also affected due to flooding of pump houses in certain areas.

People residing in Bengaluru’s most high-end residential properties and well-known tech parks on Yemalur-Bellandur Road have been highly affected. The reason behind this is that the area lies between two lakes – Bellandur and Yemlur lakes- which have been overflowing for the past two-three days. Going by the forecast, its doesn’t seem like the situation can be controlled soon enough.

The Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has predicted more thunderstorms and rains in the city on Wednesday. The forecast said that areas including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chickbalapura and Kolar districts are likely to be affected by heavy downpour.

13:19 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Drinking water restored in some parts Dear Bangaloreans, Thank you all for your great support during this crisis time. I am also thankful to all my colleagues, who are all involved in this entire operation. From today morning 6:30 AM all the pumps are operating in T K Halli to the full capacity.— BWSSB (@chairmanbwssb) September 7, 2022 13:15 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Efforts to restore drinking water supply continues The enormous efforts put in by all our engineers and staff members results in resuming the pumping of water to the fullest capacity from the CWSS stage 4 phase 2 . pic.twitter.com/bQpZbqS9l0 — BWSSB (@chairmanbwssb) September 6, 2022 13:13 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Bengaluru floods result of bad governance, says Mohandas Pai Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said that the devastation caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms. 13:11 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Central team meets with CM Bommai According to AIR new, an inter-ministerial Central team met with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 13:06 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Traffic jam in Bengaluru An (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak) Image showing traffic jam on water-logged roads at Sarjapur after heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru on Monday. 13:03 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Water logging in Yamluru junction cleared @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr Water logging in yamluru junction is cleard now commuters can use this route now TQ. @DCPTrEastBCP pic.twitter.com/ruxkKKKc2z — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 7, 2022 12:58 (IST) 7 Sep 2022 Bengaluru Rains Live: Eco World area still under water The HAL Airport Traffic Police Station on Wednesday said that water logging near Eco World is yet to be brought under control. Traffic is slow and commuters have been advised to avoid this route. @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr “Traffic advisory”water logging near eco world situation still not in control vehicles are slowly moving commuters please be aware about this and if possible avoid this route TQ. @DCPTrEastBCP pic.twitter.com/CPGr08T1zs — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 7, 2022

