Bengaluru Rains Live Updates: City witnesses massive damage; No respite likely as more rainfall predicted in next few hours

Karnataka, Bengaluru Floods LIVE Updates: India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, has been witnessing devastation for the last couple of days. Constant heavy rains has led to floods and waterlogging which has brought misery to thousands and has caused much damage. In fact, drinking water supply was also affected due to flooding of pump houses in certain areas.
People residing in Bengaluru’s most high-end residential properties and well-known tech parks on Yemalur-Bellandur Road have been highly affected. The reason behind this is that the area lies between two lakes – Bellandur and Yemlur lakes- which have been overflowing for the past two-three days. Going by the forecast, its doesn’t seem like the situation can be controlled soon enough.
The Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has predicted more thunderstorms and rains in the city on Wednesday. The forecast said that areas including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chickbalapura and Kolar districts are likely to be affected by heavy downpour.
Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said that the devastation caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.
According to AIR new, an inter-ministerial Central team met with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
An (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak) Image showing traffic jam on water-logged roads at Sarjapur after heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru on Monday.
The HAL Airport Traffic Police Station on Wednesday said that water logging near Eco World is yet to be brought under control. Traffic is slow and commuters have been advised to avoid this route.“Traffic advisory”water logging near eco world situation still not in control vehicles are slowly moving commuters please be aware about this and if possible avoid this route TQ. @DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/CPGr08T1zs— HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 7, 2022